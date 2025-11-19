FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Insider Purchases £19,580 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider Lena Wilson CBE bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 178 per share, for a total transaction of £19,580.

FirstGroup Stock Down 2.8%

LON FGP traded down GBX 5 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 176.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,701. The stock has a market capitalization of £960.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. FirstGroup plc has a 1-year low of GBX 136.61 and a 1-year high of GBX 240.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 212.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 213.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.49.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The transport operator reported GBX 9.90 earnings per share for the quarter. FirstGroup had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstGroup plc will post 17.3782772 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FGP shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 245.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

