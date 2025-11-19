Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Major Shareholder William Gottwald Sells 10,944 Shares

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Gottwald sold 10,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $93,461.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 734,004 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,394.16. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tredegar Trading Down 1.7%

TG traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 59,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,426. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a market cap of $277.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.78. Tredegar Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.43.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.94 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 9.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tredegar

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tredegar in the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 53.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tredegar by 531.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Report on TG

About Tredegar

(Get Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.