Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Major Shareholder William Gottwald Sells 10,944 Shares

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Gottwald sold 10,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $93,461.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 734,004 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,394.16. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Tredegar Trading Down 1.7%
TG traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 59,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,426. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a market cap of $277.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.78. Tredegar Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.43.
Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.94 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 9.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tredegar
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
About Tredegar
Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tredegar
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Down 45% Year-to-Date, Novo Nordisk Ignites a Price War
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Institutions Love These 3 Companies, Should You As Well?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Data Center Stocks Are Soaring—Analysts Think 1 Could Go Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.