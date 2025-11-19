Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3,180.01 and last traded at C$3,193.49, with a volume of 31961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3,238.35.
Several research firms have issued reports on CSU. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,700.00 to C$5,300.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Constellation Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$5,500.00 to C$4,500.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Constellation Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Constellation Software from C$5,250.00 to C$4,300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Constellation Software from C$5,400.00 to C$4,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4,897.14.
Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$9.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.10 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 6.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 55.4616354 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.
In other news, insider Mark Robert Miller bought 275 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3,695.14 per share, with a total value of C$1,016,163.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 11,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,428,980.42. This trade represents a 2.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.
Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.
