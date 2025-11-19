Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 94500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Cartier Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$103.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of Cartier Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$58,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 439,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,940. This trade represents a 39.94% decrease in their position. Insiders have acquired a total of 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,290 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

