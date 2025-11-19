Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 and last traded at GBX 0.50, with a volume of 50054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.51.

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.53.

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

