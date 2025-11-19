Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Trading Down 15.4% – Should You Sell?

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 123,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 39,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Noram Lithium Stock Down 15.4%
The firm has a market cap of C$9.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 26.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.
About Noram Lithium
Noram Lithium Corp., through its subsidiary, Green Energy Resources Inc, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral exploration properties. It holds 100% interests in the Zeus lithium project with 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, the United States.
