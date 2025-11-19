Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 268 and last traded at GBX 261.98, with a volume of 1030315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264.

Concurrent Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 227.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 203.53. The company has a market capitalization of £226.54 million, a P/E ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The technology company reported GBX 2.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Concurrent Technologies had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concurrent Technologies Plc will post 6.1015119 earnings per share for the current year.

About Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments.

