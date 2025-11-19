Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Trading Down 15.4% – Here’s Why

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 113,330 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 39,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Noram Lithium Stock Down 15.4%

The company has a market cap of C$9.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Noram Lithium Company Profile

Noram Lithium Corp., through its subsidiary, Green Energy Resources Inc, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral exploration properties. It holds 100% interests in the Zeus lithium project with 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, the United States.

