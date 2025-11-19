Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Trading Up 23.5% – Time to Buy?

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 23.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 162,058 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 51,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Silver Grail Resources Stock Up 17.6%

The stock has a market cap of C$7.32 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14.

Silver Grail Resources Company Profile

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

