Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 19th (AMTM, BBAR, BMA, BUD, CIFR, COMP, EXTR, GGAL, IREN, NBIS)

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2025

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, November 19th:

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Amentum (NYSE:AMTM). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR). They issued a market outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Odeon Capital Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR). They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN). The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS). They issued a market outperform rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP). They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI). They issued a market outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

