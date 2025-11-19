Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 19th (AMTM, BBAR, BMA, BUD, CIFR, COMP, EXTR, GGAL, IREN, NBIS)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, November 19th:

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Amentum (NYSE:AMTM). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA)

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of. UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR). They issued a market outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Odeon Capital Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR). They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN). The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS). They issued a market outperform rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP). They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI). They issued a market outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

