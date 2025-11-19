Contrasting Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) & SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) and SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Radian Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of SelectQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Radian Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of SelectQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Radian Group has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SelectQuote has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radian Group 1 3 0 2 2.50 SelectQuote 1 3 0 1 2.20

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Radian Group and SelectQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Radian Group currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.94%. SelectQuote has a consensus target price of $4.38, indicating a potential upside of 207.02%. Given SelectQuote’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than Radian Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Radian Group and SelectQuote”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radian Group $1.28 billion 3.67 $604.44 million $4.01 8.62 SelectQuote $1.53 billion 0.16 $47.58 million $0.05 28.50

Radian Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SelectQuote. Radian Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SelectQuote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Radian Group and SelectQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radian Group 45.62% 13.25% 6.88% SelectQuote 3.95% 10.41% 2.76%

Summary

Radian Group beats SelectQuote on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting. The Homegenius segment offers title services, including a suite of insurance and non-insurance titles; tax and title data, centralized recording, document retrieval, and default curative title services; deed and property reports; closing and settlement services; mortgage underwriting and processing; escrow; appraisal management; and real estate brokerage. This segment also provides real estate valuation products and services; asset management services for managing real estate owned properties, which includes a web-based workflow solution; and a suite of real estate technology products and services to facilitate real estate transactions, such as proprietary platforms as a service solution. It serves mortgage originators, such as mortgage bankers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks; and consumers, mortgage lenders, mortgage and real estate investors, government-sponsored enterprises, real estate brokers and agents, and corporations for their employees. The company was formerly known as CMAC Investment Corp. and changed its name to Radian Group Inc. in June 1999. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc. operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies. The company also provides SelectRx, an accredited patient-centered pharmacy home pharmacy, which offers essential prescription medications, OTC medications, customized medication packaging, medication therapy management, and long-term pharmacy care; and population health that helps members understand the benefits available under their health plans, and contracts with insurance carriers. SelectQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

