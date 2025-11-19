Head-To-Head Contrast: CERo Therapeutics (CERO) & Its Rivals

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) is one of 248 public companies in the “MED – DRUGS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CERo Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

CERo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CERo Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CERo Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CERo Therapeutics N/A N/A -209.40% CERo Therapeutics Competitors -17,185.43% -140.82% -16.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

29.6% of CERo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “MED – DRUGS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of CERo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “MED – DRUGS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CERo Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CERo Therapeutics N/A -$8.30 million 0.00 CERo Therapeutics Competitors $30.37 billion $57.77 million 3.41

CERo Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CERo Therapeutics. CERo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CERo Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CERo Therapeutics 1 2 0 1 2.25 CERo Therapeutics Competitors 2039 3739 9775 399 2.53

CERo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 65,117.39%. As a group, “MED – DRUGS” companies have a potential upside of 58.06%. Given CERo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CERo Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

CERo Therapeutics rivals beat CERo Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

CERo Therapeutics Company Profile

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

