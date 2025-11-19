Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) vs. First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) Head to Head Survey

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) and First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Huntington Bancshares and First Financial Corporation Indiana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares 1 3 15 3 2.91 First Financial Corporation Indiana 0 2 2 1 2.80

Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $19.66, suggesting a potential upside of 28.25%. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.18%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than First Financial Corporation Indiana.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares 18.06% 12.14% 1.09% First Financial Corporation Indiana 21.70% 12.99% 1.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and First Financial Corporation Indiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and First Financial Corporation Indiana”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares $7.95 billion 2.82 $1.94 billion $1.43 10.72 First Financial Corporation Indiana $253.11 million 2.61 $47.28 million $6.24 8.92

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Corporation Indiana. First Financial Corporation Indiana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Financial Corporation Indiana pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Huntington Bancshares pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Corporation Indiana pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Corporation Indiana has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of First Financial Corporation Indiana shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of First Financial Corporation Indiana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Corporation Indiana has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats First Financial Corporation Indiana on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services. It also provides 24-hour grace, asterisk-free checking, money scout, $50 safety zone, standby cash, early pay, instant access, savings goal getter, and Huntington heads up; digitally powered consumer and business financial solutions to consumer lending, regional banking, branch banking, and wealth management customers; direct and indirect consumer loans, as well as dealer finance loans and deposits; and private banking, wealth management and legacy planning through investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration and trust, institutional custody, and full-service retail brokerage investment services. The company offers equipment financing, asset-based lending, distribution finance, structured lending, and municipal financing solutions, as well as Huntington ChoicePay. In addition, it offers lending, liquidity, treasury management and other payment services, and capital markets; government and non-profits, healthcare, technology and telecommunications, franchises, financial sponsors, and global services; and corporate risk management, institutional sales and trading, debt and equity issuance, and additional advisory services. The company offers its products through a network of channels, including branches and ATMs, online and mobile banking, and through customer call centers to customers in middle market banking, corporate, specialty, and government banking, asset finance, commercial real estate banking, and capital markets. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About First Financial Corporation Indiana

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.