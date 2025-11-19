Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.5650. 24,426,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 44,470,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BITF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.54.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BITF

Bitfarms Trading Down 6.4%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.66 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 48.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Bitfarms by 26.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 400,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 184,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,808,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.