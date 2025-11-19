Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $97.53 and last traded at $97.4250. 50,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 168,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cable One from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cable One from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $256.75.

Get Cable One alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cable One

Cable One Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $549.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.26 and its 200-day moving average is $149.15.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.25 by ($4.08). Cable One had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $376.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cable One by 1,011.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 2,288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.