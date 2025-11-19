Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Up 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.6210. Approximately 483,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,985,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.76 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 59.07%.The business’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,269,524 shares in the company, valued at $18,814,345.68. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $28,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,869,975 shares in the company, valued at $43,049,625. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 99,503 shares of company stock worth $1,466,724 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 344,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 176,235 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $4,459,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,155,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

