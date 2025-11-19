Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 20,693 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 8,694 shares.The stock last traded at $16.21 and had previously closed at $15.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pharming Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,624.88 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Pharming Group had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.22 million. Pharming Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pharming Group worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

