BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,463,637 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 342% from the previous session’s volume of 331,496 shares.The stock last traded at $38.6430 and had previously closed at $38.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNPQY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays lowered BNP Paribas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $81.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BNP Paribas SA will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $1.2622 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 272.0%. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

