Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.7910, with a volume of 254832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UTZ shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $16.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Utz Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.824-0.847 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.86%.

In related news, Director Dylan Lissette purchased 7,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $78,930.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 153,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,303.16. This trade represents a 5.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard A. Friedman acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $76,176.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 66,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,432.84. This represents a 12.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 63,293 shares of company stock worth $663,204 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,439,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,753,000 after acquiring an additional 501,374 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 38.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,671,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astra Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth $1,155,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

