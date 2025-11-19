Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Trading 7.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.3860. 2,467,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,031,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amentum in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amentum from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Amentum Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amentum

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 2.6% during the second quarter. American Securities LLC now owns 45,026,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Amentum by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,116,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,698,000 after buying an additional 2,539,594 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Amentum by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,030,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amentum by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,078,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,117,000 after acquiring an additional 501,898 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 52.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,460,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

