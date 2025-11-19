Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Price Up 6.2% – Time to Buy?

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.95 and last traded at $97.3550. Approximately 373,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 991,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $120.00 price objective on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Glaukos from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.26.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 18.65%.The business had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at $579,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Glaukos by 87.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after acquiring an additional 171,163 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $4,418,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

