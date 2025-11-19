Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Trading 9.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) were up 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.70 and last traded at $51.70. Approximately 715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.

Recruit Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.59.

About Recruit

(Get Free Report)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.