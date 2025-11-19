Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at Bank of America

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $100.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.71% from the company’s current price.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Baidu from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Arete raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

BIDU traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.53. 1,899,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.43. Baidu has a 52 week low of $74.71 and a 52 week high of $149.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.49 and a 200 day moving average of $101.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 12,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

