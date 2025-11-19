Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Universal Health Services (UHS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) recently:

11/13/2025 – Universal Health Services had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $249.00 to $259.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Universal Health Services was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/3/2025 – Universal Health Services was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Universal Health Services was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Universal Health Services was given a new $231.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/30/2025 – Universal Health Services had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

10/30/2025 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $206.00 to $231.00. They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $280.00 to $302.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $227.00 to $253.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Universal Health Services was given a new $233.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/29/2025 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $227.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $263.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Universal Health Services was given a new $242.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

10/27/2025 – Universal Health Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/14/2025 – Universal Health Services is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2025 – Universal Health Services was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Universal Health Services had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $249.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2025 – Universal Health Services had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $227.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Universal Health Services had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $217,800.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,704.10. This trade represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $852,336.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,807.30. The trade was a 31.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

