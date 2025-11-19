Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Announces Earnings Results

Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Grow Capital Stock Down 18.8%

Shares of GRWC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. 218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468. Grow Capital has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 25.25.

Get Grow Capital alerts:

About Grow Capital

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Grow Capital, Inc operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Grow Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grow Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.