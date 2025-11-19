BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Trading 6.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $28.0620. 1,053,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,445,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

BRBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.21 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 123.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 13.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

