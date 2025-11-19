Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.53, but opened at $29.38. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $30.0840, with a volume of 574,360 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MUR shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $440.08 million for the quarter. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 10.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 132.65%.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 3,989.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1,710.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 148.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 39.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

