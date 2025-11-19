Trainline (LON:TRN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 245.80 and last traded at GBX 246.23, with a volume of 675532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250.20.

TRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 490 to GBX 500 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 421 price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 325 to GBX 330 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 465 price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trainline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 435.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 269.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 271.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07. The company has a market cap of £973.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported GBX 12.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Trainline had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trainline Plc will post 16.8458781 earnings per share for the current year.

Trainline declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

