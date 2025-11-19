Gossan Resources (CVE:GSS) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Gossan Resources Limited (CVE:GSS – Get Free Report) dropped 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 215,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 96,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Gossan Resources Trading Down 12.5%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -1.27.

About Gossan Resources

Gossan Resources Limited, an exploration and evaluation stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It holds interest in the Glitter property located in the Sturgeon Lake Greenstone Belt of Northwestern Ontario; the Gander Gold property covers an area of 8,875 hectares situated in Newfoundland; and the Weir Pond project covers an area of 975 hectares and the Island Pond properties cover an area of 1,050 hectares located in Newfoundland.

