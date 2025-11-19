Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Marui Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.2135, but opened at $40.17. Marui Group shares last traded at $40.17, with a volume of 547 shares.

Marui Group Trading Up 7.5%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Marui Group had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.80%.The company had revenue of $448.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.04 million.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

