Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Trading Up 23.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report) rose 23.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 162,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 51,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Silver Grail Resources Trading Up 23.5%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.68 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 3.39.

About Silver Grail Resources

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

