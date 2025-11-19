Cementos Argos (OTC:CMTOY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Cementos Argos S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTC:CMTOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Cementos Argos Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59.

Cementos Argos Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1,854.0%.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

