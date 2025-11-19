Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Trading Up 35.3% – Should You Buy?

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 35.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. 161,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 51,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Silver Grail Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 3.39.

Silver Grail Resources Company Profile

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

