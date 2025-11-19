Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Cut to $346.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $351.00 to $346.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PGR. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Progressive from $266.00 to $246.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Progressive from $276.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Progressive from $262.00 to $246.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.65.

PGR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.14. 1,274,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,011. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.24 and its 200 day moving average is $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Progressive has a twelve month low of $199.90 and a twelve month high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $556,230.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,466,664.72. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,389,460. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 51,782 shares of company stock worth $12,708,788 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 13.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.0% during the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

