Morgan Stanley Raises Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $6.50

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.01.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of PTON stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. 2,306,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,716,850. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Peloton Interactive has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 148,432 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,071,679.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 231,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,336.08. The trade was a 39.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 127,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $995,147.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 110,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,658.34. The trade was a 53.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,638,811 shares of company stock valued at $12,487,950. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,602.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 64.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

See Also

