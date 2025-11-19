Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $200.10 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $200.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $482.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.