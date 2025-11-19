Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.47 and last traded at $43.8850. Approximately 396,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,392,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.27.

PARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Par Pacific from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -157.31 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $3.97. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $193,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,109.01. This trade represents a 23.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Clossey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $66,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 84,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,080. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,866. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

