Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.48 and last traded at $60.4550. 1,122,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,826,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Northland Securities set a $76.00 price objective on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Nutanix Trading Down 6.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.49, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average is $73.31.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,152. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $11,058,508.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 524,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,090,543.36. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 159,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,560 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,627,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 393.1% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 19,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,883,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,141,000 after acquiring an additional 422,601 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

