Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Shares Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) were down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Down 5.9%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

