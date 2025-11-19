John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.41 and last traded at $33.7050. Approximately 1,421 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, John Wiley & Sons has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 6.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

