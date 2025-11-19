Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Down 7% – Here’s Why

Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.5980. 46,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 435,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

LXU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Lsb Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up previously from $9.25) on shares of Lsb Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $631.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -877.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Lsb Industries had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $155.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lsb Industries Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lsb Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lsb Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lsb Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

