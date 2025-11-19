SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 6,857 shares.The stock last traded at $130.2890 and had previously closed at $130.19.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $565.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.62.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

