Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock Price Up 8.9% – Time to Buy?

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $12.9730. 233,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,250,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

IE has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.

In related news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd sold 134,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $1,195,806.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 194,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,495.92. This trade represents a 40.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 41.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,831,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,380,000 after acquiring an additional 80,693 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,412,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,952,000 after purchasing an additional 72,376 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 79.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,828,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,495,000 after buying an additional 1,253,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,100,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,364,000 after acquiring an additional 251,361 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

