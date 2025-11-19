Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 165,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 138,030 shares.The stock last traded at $69.3180 and had previously closed at $68.44.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,706,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,053,000 after purchasing an additional 221,829 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,062,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,361,000 after acquiring an additional 194,559 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,382,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,590,000 after purchasing an additional 119,052 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 654,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,484,000 after buying an additional 22,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 348,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,701,000 after acquiring an additional 58,356 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

