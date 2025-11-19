Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2025

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOMGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 165,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 138,030 shares.The stock last traded at $69.3180 and had previously closed at $68.44.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,706,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,053,000 after purchasing an additional 221,829 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,062,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,361,000 after acquiring an additional 194,559 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,382,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,590,000 after purchasing an additional 119,052 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 654,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,484,000 after buying an additional 22,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 348,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,701,000 after acquiring an additional 58,356 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.