JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $444.00 to $423.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KGI Securities lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $379.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.40.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $333.44 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $390.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 44,466 shares of company stock worth $17,859,432 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,310,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,834,241,000 after acquiring an additional 331,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,015,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,871,246,000 after acquiring an additional 300,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,394,611,000 after purchasing an additional 327,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,341,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $4,885,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

