SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading Up 7.6% – Still a Buy?

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $278.00 and last traded at $274.85. Approximately 66,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 337,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $360.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on SiTime from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.17.

Get SiTime alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SiTime

SiTime Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -89.97 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.70.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $83.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.08 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 25.18%.The business’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $3,290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 439,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,499,432. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $695,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 90,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,957,847.75. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 44,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,213 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SiTime by 2,016.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 443,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,756,000 after purchasing an additional 422,288 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth $64,873,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 5,015.9% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 166,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after buying an additional 162,965 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in SiTime by 36.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 537,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,027,000 after acquiring an additional 144,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 22.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 736,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,887,000 after acquiring an additional 132,948 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiTime

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.