United Advisor Group LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.9% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 658,670 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 173,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,334,996,000 after buying an additional 5,039,714 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 21,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 95,773 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 5,425 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 210,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,108,836.48. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $12,812,864.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,316,053.30. This represents a 45.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 961,950 shares of company stock valued at $74,696,164 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

