GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Citigroup

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GrafTech International has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

GrafTech International stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.03. 49,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,381. The stock has a market cap of $336.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.73. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 10,826,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 127,490 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,131,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,562 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,673,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 546,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,619,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 92.3% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,151,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

