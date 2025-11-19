Citigroup Raises Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $86.00

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2025

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOMGet Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TCOM. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,957. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion and a PE ratio of 19.86. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,884,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,066,000 after buying an additional 1,912,238 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,868,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,088,000 after acquiring an additional 662,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,379,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,742,000 after purchasing an additional 37,916 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,044,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,562 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,949,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,237,000 after acquiring an additional 86,471 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

