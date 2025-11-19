Citigroup Raises Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $86.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TCOM. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,957. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion and a PE ratio of 19.86. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,884,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,066,000 after buying an additional 1,912,238 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,868,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,088,000 after acquiring an additional 662,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,379,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,742,000 after purchasing an additional 37,916 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,044,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,562 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,949,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,237,000 after acquiring an additional 86,471 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

