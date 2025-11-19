Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.4% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $51,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $200.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.77. The firm has a market cap of $482.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $200.30.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.